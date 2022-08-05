Man commits 'indecent act' during Winnipeg break and enter: police
Winnipeg police are searching for a man following an incident where investigators said he broke into a home and committed an "indecent act."
It happened on July 31 at around 2:30 a.m. investigators said a man broke into a home in the Wolseley neighbourhood.
Police said it is believed the man went through an unlocked door in the house and was confronted by two women who lived there.
One of the women was trying to hide in a room, but police said the man pushed the door open, committed an indecent act, and then tried to force himself onto her.
The woman was able to fight the man off and he escaped before police arrived.
Officers searched the area but police were not able to find the man.
Police say the man is described as white, between five-foot-10 and six-feet tall, with a small build and a wide stance. He has dirty blonde "reddish" hair that is short on the sides and longer on top.
He was wearing a dark-coloured t-shirt and dark-coloured cargo-style pants. Police said he also had a cigarette in his mouth.
If anyone has information, they are asked to call police at 204-986-6245 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.
-
Only six per cent of OC Transpo applicants advance to bus driver training, statistics showOC Transpo is looking to hire hundreds of new operators this year for buses and the O-Train, but new statistics show only a small number of applicants are advancing to the training portion of the recruitment program.
-
Five places to cool off in Ottawa and Gatineau during the August heat warningCTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at five places to cool off in Ottawa and Gatineau during the heat warning.
-
Ottawa realtor addresses five current myths with the housing marketTaylor Bennett of Bennett Property Shop Realty addresses five current myths about the housing market in Ottawa.
-
2 North Island hospital emergency rooms closing this weekendEmergency departments at hospitals on northern Vancouver Island are once again closing due to limited staffing availability this weekend.
-
Deconstruction of stranded barge progressing at Vancouver’s English BayThe deconstruction of the barge that floated into Vancouver’s English Bay last year and got stuck is now underway.
-
-
Victims of South Surrey triple shooting that killed 2 identifiedHomicide investigators have publicly identified the three people shot at South Surrey Athletic Park last weekend, and are renewing their appeal for witnesses to the incident.
-
Artifact discovery leads to special dig at Anderson Farm MuseumA team of archaeologists wrapped up their dig at the Anderson Farm Museum on Friday afternoon. They searched the grounds for roughly four days after the discovery of some artifacts near the property's milk barn.
-
NB Liberal party to elect new leader on SaturdayThe New Brunswick Liberal party will elect a new leader this weekend. A leadership convention in Fredericton will begin at 12 p.m. on Saturday, with voting scheduled to start at 2 p.m.