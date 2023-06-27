Man commits indecent act, steals cash from tip jar: Guelph police

Guelph police have arrested a man they say performed an indecent act while staring at the all-female staff of a business, in the south-end of the city.

The alleged incident happened on the evening of June 12 in a business on Stone Road West in Guelph.

According to police, the man moved from a table at the back of the business, where he was sitting, to the front, when he then performed the indecent act.

Police say the employees of the business moved away from the man, at which point he stole cash from a tip jar and fled the scene.

The 28-year-old Guelph man is charged with committing an indecent act, as well as theft under $5,000.

The suspect is expected to appear in court in August.