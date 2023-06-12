Man contacts Quadra Island RCMP to dispute erratic driving allegations, gets arrested on assault charges
The Quadra Island RCMP say a man who was wanted on multiple assault charges was arrested last week after he contacted police to dispute that he was riding his dirt bike recklessly on the B.C. gulf island.
Mounties say they first received a report of a man driving a two-stroke dirt bike erratically on Quadra Island on May 22.
The report came from the Joyce Road area, and police were told that the biker was travelling erratically in the neighbourhood on a somewhat regular basis.
After police informed the public that they were looking into the matter, police say the man contacted them through email saying he was upset about the allegations and that he was biking safely, adding that he only used the dirt bike for work purposes.
His email also included some personal information, and police later determined that the man had multiple outstanding warrants for his arrest, including assault with a weapon, spousal assault, public mischief, and several other charges.
He was located on his dirt bike last week and was arrested for the warrants.
-
Cascades Casino cybersecurity attack may have breached personal employee informationCurrent and former employees of Cascades Casino in Chatham are being warned their personal information may have been breached following a recent cybersecurity attack that shut down the casino for several weeks.
-
Allegedly drunk e-bike rider arrested after being found slumped over handlebars: London policeA 61-year-old man from London, Ont. is facing charges after he allegedly rode an e-bike while intoxicated and holding a beer, and was later found by police slumped over the handlebars.
-
Missing Calgary teen last seen downtown in MayCalgary police are looking to the public for help locating a teenager missing since last month.
-
Trump travels to Florida as history-making court appearance approaches in classified documents caseDonald Trump was travelling to Florida on Monday ahead of a history-making federal court appearance this week on dozens of felony charges accusing him of illegally hoarding classified documents and thwarting the Justice Department's efforts to get the records back.
-
First Nation chief writes to Gretzky, other stars over appearances in gambling adsIf you’ve tuned into a hockey game or any live sports event in Canada over the last year, you’re sure to have noticed a stacked deck of gambling advertisements. Now, the Chief of The Mississaugas of Scugog Island First Nation has written a letter to the hockey superstars appearing in them.
-
Manitoba First Nation proposes $5B class action against OttawaThe chief of a remote First Nation in northern Manitoba is proposing a national class action lawsuit against the federal government for failing to address the housing crisis in Indigenous communities.
-
One dead, another injured in Aurora, Ont. shooting: policeA double shooting in Aurora, Ont. Monday has left one person dead and another injured.
-
Barrie to evaluate road conditions using high-tech sensors to prioritize necessary repairsRoad conditions across the City of Barrie will be assessed this summer for defects, including potholes, bumps and cracking.
-
An homage to the Group of Seven by Huntsville artistsA group of seven artists is honouring Canada’s iconic Group of Seven in a truly Canadian fashion.