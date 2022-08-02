iHeartRadio

Man convicted in death of woman on scooter appealing sentence

Scene of September 2018 fatal crash.

Rakesh Sidhu has filed an appeal after being convicted of dangerous driving causing death in June.

Sidhu was driving a GMC Terrain in Sept. 2018 when he crossed the centre line and hit a person riding a scooter on Mill Woods Road.

The Terrain continued northbound in the southbound lanes, hitting a traffic sign and power box before coming to a stop.

The 58-year-old woman driving the scooter died at the scene; Sidhu was not injured.

Investigators determined that cannabis was a factor in the crash.

Sidhu was convicted of dangerous driving causing death and impaired driving causing death in June.

He was sentenced to four-and-a-half years in prison, and 10 years driving probation.

Sidhu is seeking acquittal or a new trial on the basis that he says the judge failed to adequately consider evidence presented by the defence. 

12