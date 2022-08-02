Man convicted in death of woman on scooter appealing sentence
Rakesh Sidhu has filed an appeal after being convicted of dangerous driving causing death in June.
Sidhu was driving a GMC Terrain in Sept. 2018 when he crossed the centre line and hit a person riding a scooter on Mill Woods Road.
The Terrain continued northbound in the southbound lanes, hitting a traffic sign and power box before coming to a stop.
The 58-year-old woman driving the scooter died at the scene; Sidhu was not injured.
Investigators determined that cannabis was a factor in the crash.
Sidhu was convicted of dangerous driving causing death and impaired driving causing death in June.
He was sentenced to four-and-a-half years in prison, and 10 years driving probation.
Sidhu is seeking acquittal or a new trial on the basis that he says the judge failed to adequately consider evidence presented by the defence.
