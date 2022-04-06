Man convicted in death outside Calgary nightclub wanted for being unlawfully at large

A man convicted of manslaughter in a stabbing death outside a Calgary nightclub nearly nine years ago is now wanted for being unlawfully at large.

The Calgary police fugitive apprehension team posted a warrant on social media Wednesday for Joch Pouk, who was convicted of manslaughter for the 2013 death of Lukas Strasser-Hird.

He was sentenced to seven years in jail. Three others were eventually convicted as well.

In 2019, while on day parole, Pouk testified at the trial for Nathan Gervais, who was also accused in the death outside the old Vinyl Nightclub in November 2013.

Strasser-Hird was swarmed, beaten and stabbed outside the club and later succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

Court was told there were two altercations on the evening of Nov. 23, 2013; one in front of the nightclub and the second behind the club.

Three other men were also convicted, Assmar Shlah and Franz Cabrera of second-degree murder and Gervais of first-degree murder. A fifth man was also charged but was found not guilty of second-degree murder.

Gervais fled the country before his trial started and he was eventually located in Vietnam and brought back to Canada.

Anyone with information on Pouk's whereabouts is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.