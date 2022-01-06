Man convicted of 2nd-degree murder in New Westminster shooting
A suspect taken into custody and charged within days of a fatal shooting has been found guilty of second-degree murder.
Sam Jafroudi was charged just two days after a body was found in a park in New Westminster.
Police had been called to Hume Park on April 27, 2019, for reports of gunfire, and arrived to find a deceased Robel Kinfe Abera.
The victim was 20 years old, and the accused was 19 at the time.
A witness reported hearing as many as six gunshots that day, and seeing several teenagers running as police moved in.
The suspect was arrested on the day of the shooting.
Investigators said the young men knew each other, and that the shooting was not random, nor was it connected to the ongoing gang conflict in B.C.'s Lower Mainland.
In a brief statement Thursday, the New Westminster Police Department said Jafroudi was found guilty as charged in mid-December, but has not yet been sentenced.
