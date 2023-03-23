Man convicted on 14 counts of theft now wanted on Canada-wide warrant: Saint John Police

The Saint John Police Force is looking for a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breaking the conditions of his day parole.

Nathan Pomeroy is serving a two-year and seven-month sentence for the following charges:

14 counts of theft under $5,000

14 counts of failure to comply with probation

offence under the motor vehicle act

obstruct public/peace officer

assault

Police issued a warrant for Pomeroy’s arrest Thursday after they say he broke the conditions of his day parole while he was staying at a community correctional centre in Saint John, N.B.

He stands five-foot-nine, weighs 195 pounds and has brown, balding hair and brown eyes.

Police are warning the public to not approach him if they see him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Saint John Police Force at 1-506-648-3333, or if you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.