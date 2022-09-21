17-year-old boy dead after shooting in Scarborough

A 17-year-old boy is dead after a shooting in Scarborough on Wednesday afternoon.

Toronto police and paramedics were called to a building in the area of Gilder Drive and Eglinton Avenue East at around 3:45 p.m. for a shooting.

When they arrived, they located a male without vital signs. CPR was performed on the victim before he was rushed to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

Police say he was later pronounced dead in hospital.

The suspect fled the scene, police say. No suspect description has been released.

Police say two schools in the area were placed on hold and secure as a precautionary measure. It has since been lifted.