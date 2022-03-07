Man critical after stabbing in Yorkdale area in North York

A man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being stabbed multiple times in an apparently unprovoked attack in Toronto’s Yorkdale neighbourhood.

Toronto police said the stabbing took place in the area of Dufferin Street, north of Lawrence Avenue West, at around 8:10 p.m. Monday evening.

Police said one man stabbed another in an attack that was apparently “unprovoked.”

“The early information right now; It was an unprovoked altercation,” Insp. Roger Caracciolo told CP24 at the scene. “That still has to be investigated by our investigators on the scene and hopefully we will have further information as the night goes on.”

Caracciolo said the victim, believed to be in his 30s, made his way into a local business to seek help after he was stabbed and that's when police were called.

The victim was then rushed to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries, Toronto Paramedic Services said.

It's not yet clear exactly where the stabbing occurred.

“So regarding where the scene is and where this confrontation may or may not have occurred, (it) is still under investigation at this point in time,” Caracciolo said.

Yellow police tape cordoned off a section of the busy parking lot Monday night. Police said it was too early to say whether any of the vehicles in that area may have been connected to the stabbing.

A police canine unit was on scene Monday night, trying to track down which way the suspect may have fled. There is no suspect description so far.

Police are asking anyone with information or possible video footage from the area to come forward to investigators.

“We are appealing to any witnesses that may have been in the area, any dashcams that may have been in the area, or anyone with any type of surveillance video to please contact police regarding this investigation,” Caracciolo said.