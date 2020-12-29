A man in his 40s is fighting for his life in hospital after a fire at a hotel in downtown Toronto early on Tuesday morning.

Fire crews were called to the Victoria Hotel at 56 Yonge Street, between Wellington and Colborne streets, at 4:23 a.m. Tuesday for a blaze that eventually reached two alarms.

The fire was in a unit on the sixth floor, where firefighters said they pulled a man to safety.

The blaze was quickly suppressed and its cause is under investigation.

Paramedics attempted to revive the man at the scene.

He was later taken to a local hospital where he remains in critical condition.