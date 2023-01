Man critically injured after being stabbed on bus in Mississauga

A man has been critically injured in a stabbing on a transit bus in Mississauga.

Peel Regional Police say it happened in the area of Dixie Road and Dundas Street shortly after 4 p.m.

A man, believed to be in his 50s, suffered a stab wound and has been taken to a Toronto trauma centre, Peel paramedics say.

He is in life-threatening condition.

The suspect fled the scene, police said, but no descriptions have been released.

