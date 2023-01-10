iHeartRadio

Man critically injured after falling 12 feet at Shelburne worksite


Air ambulance Ornge lands in Shelburne, Ont., to transport an injured man following a workplace accident on Tues., Jan. 10, 2023. (OPP Central Region/Twitter)

Paramedics airlifted a 50-year-old man following a workplace accident in Shelburne.

According to provincial police in Dufferin County, the man fell roughly 12 feet into the foundation of an unbuilt home at the worksite Tuesday afternoon.

Air ambulance Ornge was called to transport the critically injured worker to a trauma centre.

The Ministry of Labour is at the scene to investigate.

