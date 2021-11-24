iHeartRadio

Man critically injured in collision with LRT

A man was seriously hurt in a crash with an Edmonton LRT Wednesday morning.

It's not known how the collision occurred at 66 Street and Fort Road.

Authorities said he was in his late 20s or 30s.

Alberta Health Services described his condition as critical and life threatening. 

