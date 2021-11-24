Man critically injured in collision with LRT
Staff
CTV News Edmonton
A man was seriously hurt in a crash with an Edmonton LRT Wednesday morning.
It's not known how the collision occurred at 66 Street and Fort Road.
Authorities said he was in his late 20s or 30s.
Alberta Health Services described his condition as critical and life threatening.
-
Vaccine mandate coming for youth indoor sports in Kingston, Ont.Children aged 12 to 17 will soon need to be vaccinated against COVID-19 vaccine to participate in organized indoor sports in the Kingston region.
-
Ontario Health says provincewide healthcare impacts less likely during current COVID-19 waveModelling suggests Ontario intensive care units could be treating around 200 COVID-19 patients by January, but the head of the agency overseeing the health system says a provincewide reduction in services is less likely to happen during this wave of the pandemic.
-
Region of Waterloo reports 20 new COVID-19 cases, another related deathRegion of Waterloo Public Health is reporting another COVID-19-related death and 20 new cases on Wednesday.
-
Manitoba to stop reporting potential public COVID-19 exposures on trains, planes and transitManitoba will soon stop publicly reporting possible COVID-19 exposures on planes, trains and transit buses.
-
TVDSB names new schools, defers attendance reviewApproval of school names and the deferral of an attendance review are two of decisions to come out of Tuesday night’s Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) Meeting.
-
N.L. reports 18th death tied to novel coronavirus, four new COVID-19 cases WednesdayNewfoundland and Labrador health officials say a man in the Central Health region is the 18th person to die from COVID-19 in the province.
-
Legendary former CKLW music director Rosalie Trombley passes awayA woman credited with launching the music careers of many rock bands as the music director for CKLW The Big 8 has passed away.
-
Sask. Party looks to update Legislative security structureThe province wants to implement a more structured security service at the Saskatchewan Legislative Building and on the surrounding grounds – however the Opposition says it’s an unnecessary move.
-
Fact-check: No, vaccinated women didn't suffer 13 stillbirths over 24 hours at a B.C. hospitalOnline rumours claiming that vaccinated pregnant women suffered 13 stillbirths over a period of just 24 hours at a North Vancouver, B.C., hospital are false, health officials have confirmed.