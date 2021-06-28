Man critically injured in Eglinton West stabbing

A man was rushed to hospital after being stabbed multiple times in a fight in the Eglinton West area Monday night.

Toronto police said they responded to a report about two men fighting near Eglinton Avenue West and Richardson Avenue at around 8:38 p.m.

According to police, two men were involved in an altercation in a parking lot, which escalated.

“This victim was stabbed multiple times,” Duty Inspector Michael Williams told CP24 at the scene. “It sounds like at least six times so far in the upper body, arms and chest area.”

The suspect then fled west toward Keele Street on an e-bike or motorcycle that had been parked nearby, police said.

Toronto Paramedic Services said they transported the victim to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The victim, believed to be in his 60s, suffered “significant blood loss,” Williams said.

Police later said his condition had been upgraded and he was conscious and breathing.

“So our officers are in the area right now canvassing for witnesses, any dash cam, doorbell cam and surveillance (video) in the neighborhood, to try and try and figure out exactly what took place,” Williams said.

It is not clear what the fight was about or whether the two men knew each other.

The suspect is described only as a male with dark skin, and either a white or yellow shirt and blue jeans.

“Anyone that that saw this person or suspect or recognizes them, or maybe sees them tonight, they're considered armed and dangerous,” Williams said. “At this point we believe they're armed with a knife. Please don't approach them. If you know anything about this, or see this person please call 911.”

Police have closed off a stretch of Eglinton Avenue West as they investigate the stabbing.