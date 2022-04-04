Man critically injured in Navan Road crash

One person was critically injured in a crash involving a car and a dump truck in Navan late Monday morning.

The serious crash happened just before 11 a.m. on Navan Road between Tenth Line Road and Diamond Way.

Emergency crews rushed to the scene and extricated the driver of the car, who was trapped.

"The vehicle with the trapped occupant is 3 feet in the air and needed to be stabilized," Ottawa Fire Services tweeted.

The man was taken to the Ottawa Hospital's trauma centre by air ambulance. Paramedics say he was in critical condition suffering multi-system trauma.

Roads in the area are closed.

@OttFire on scene for an extrication call on Navan Road between Diamond Way & Tenth Line Road. This is a two vehicle collision and the driver in one of the vehicles is trapped. #OttNews @OttawaPolice @Ottawa_Traffic pic.twitter.com/uowCcLt6pB