Man critically injured in Scarborough shooting
CP24 Web Content Writer
Kerrisa Wilson
A man is in critical condition following a shooting in Scarborough early Friday morning, Toronto police say.
Emergency crews responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment building in the area of Lawrence Avenue East and Orton Park Road, at around 4:45 a.m.
Paramedics say they found a man with life-threatening injuries.
He was rushed to a trauma centre via an emergency run.
No details about a suspect have been released.
This is a developing news story.
SHOOTING: *4:45am* Lawrence Avenue E and Orton Park Road, @tps43Div. Officers located a man in an apartment building with injuries. He was transported to hospital via emergency run. Investigation underway. No suspect info at this time. Info? @1800222tips #GO2452652 ^CdK— Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) December 16, 2022
