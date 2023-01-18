Man critically injured in shooting on Vancouver's Granville strip

Police are investigating a shooting on Vancouver's Granville strip that left a man critically injured Tuesday night.

Authorities said the victim was standing on Granville near Nelson Street when he was shot shortly after 10 p.m.

The 32-year-old "suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital," the Vancouver Police Department said in a news release.

No suspects have been arrested.

Police asked anyone with information on the shooting to contact the VPD's Major Crimes Section at 604-717-2541.