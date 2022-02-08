iHeartRadio

Man critically injured in southeast Calgary workplace incident

Calgary police and EMS respond to a workplace incident that critically injured one man on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022.

Officials with EMS say one man was badly injured in a workplace incident on Tuesday in the Highfield industrial area.

Paramedics were called to a business in the 900 block of 46 Avenue S.E. at around 10 a.m.

EMS transported the man to hospital in critical condition.

