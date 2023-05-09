Man damages police cruiser, resists arrest: London police
CTV Windsor Web Writer
Lindsay Charlton
A man has been arrested after allegedly throwing a rock at a London police cruiser causing extensive damage to the windshield.
Police say around 4 p.m. Saturday officers went to investigate an incident in the area of Clarendon Crescent and Upper Queen Street.
When police arrived, they were met by an unknown man. When the man was asked to leave the property, police say he picked up a garden stone and threw it at one of the police cruisers, severely damaging the windshield.
Police say the 22-year-old London man had also been involved in a disturbance unrelated to the call they were in the area for.
He was charged with two counts of mischief under $5,000 and resisting arrest.
Police estimate the damage to the windshield is about $2,000.
