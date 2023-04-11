Man dead, 2 suspects in custody after police called to home in St. Catharines
A man is dead and two suspects are in custody after officers were called to a home in St. Catharines on Monday night.
Niagara Regional Police Service said they were called to a home in the area of Louth Street and Pelham Road following the report of a man with injuries at 8 p.m.
Officers and paramedics arrived to find an adult male without vital signs. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Not long after, two male suspects were taken into custody.
Police say there is no reason to believe there is a threat to public safety.
An investigation is ongoing and police say details will be released at an appropriate time.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the investigating officers by calling (905) 688-4111, option 3, extension 1009104.
Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara.
