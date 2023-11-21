Man dead, 2 women critically injured after shooting in Caledon: paramedics

One person is dead and two others are in critical condition following a shooting in Caledon late Monday night.

It happened on Mayfield Road, near Airport Road, at around 11:30 p.m.

Peel paramedics said one man was pronounced dead at the scene and two women were taken to a local hospital in life-threatening condition.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said multiple suspects are believed to be involved, including one that was last seen entering a black pickup truck. The vehicle was last seen travelliung west on Mayfield Road, police said.

They added that investigators are trying to determine whether a vehicle fire near Olde Base Line Road and Creditview Road is related to the incident.

In a news release issued Tuesday morning, OPP said the man's cause of death "cannot yet be confirmed."

"Investigators believe there is no imminent threat to public safety, although the OPP reminds all members of the public to be aware of their personal safety at all times," the statement read.

The OPP's criminal intelligence branch, forensic identification services unit, and Caledon crime unit are all involved in the investigation, police said.