Man dead after 'assault with a weapon' in Alberta First Nation

A 35-year-old man was found dead in northern Alberta on Friday morning, after police responded to an "assault with a weapon call."

Lakeshore Region Police Service and High Prairie RCMP responded to the Sucker Creek First Nation and determined the man's death was suspicious.

He was found in a residence and Mounties said he was dead when they arrived.

The RCMP Major Crimes Unit is assisting with the investigation.

No further details could be released, RCMP said.

Sucker Creek is located about 330 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.