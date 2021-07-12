Man dead after ATV rollover near Winkler: RCMP

A 34-year-old man is dead after the ATV he was driving rolled on a gravel road near Winkler, Man.

RCMP said the crash happened on Saturday evening when two all-terrain vehicles were driving on Road 22W near Winkler in the RM of Stanley, Man.

Mounties said the driver of one of the ATVs lost control on the gravel road and rolled. The man was not wearing a helmet at the time, RCMP said.

RCMP got the call about the crash around 7:10 p.m., and when officers arrived on the scene the man was receiving medical care. He was taken to hospital in Winnipeg where he was pronounced dead.

Mounties said the man was from the area.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing with the help of an RCMP Forensic Collision Reconstructionist and the RCMP Criminal Collision Investigative Team.