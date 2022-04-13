Man dead after being dropped off at hospital with gunshot wound: police

The death of a man who was brought to hospital with a gunshot wound is being investigated as a homicide.

Winnipeg police said around 4 a.m. on April 12, police were called about a man who had been brought to hospital with a gunshot wound and was in critical condition. He later died of his injuries.

The victim of the shooting has been identified as 28-year-old Brandon David Thomas Richard of St. Norbert.

Police say the investigation led officers to the 1600 block of Burrows Avenue, where police believe Richard was shot in the early morning hours before he was dropped off at the hospital.

The homicide unit is investigating the death and is asking anyone with information to call investigators at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.