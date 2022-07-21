Man dead after being ejected from car during Manitoba highway crash
One man is dead following a crash on Wednesday where the car he was driving entered a ditch and crashed into the bank of an intersecting road in the RM of Springfield.
Around 5:50 a.m. on Wednesday, officers with the Oakbank RCMP detachment were called to the one-car crash at Highway 207 and Suthwyn Road.
When Mounties got to the scene, they found a severely damaged car in a ditch. Police found the man’s body near the vehicle.
RCMP investigated and determined the man was driving north on Highway 207 when he failed to navigate a curve in the road, which forced the car off the road and into a ditch. Police said the car then hit the bank of an intersecting service road.
The driver, a 32-year-old man who was the only person in the car, was ejected from the vehicle.
At this point in the investigation, officers believe speed could be a factor in the crash. Police noted it also appears that the man may not have been wearing a seatbelt.
RCMP continue to investigate.
