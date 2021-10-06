Man dead after being hit by truck in southwest Calgary hit-and-run

Calgary police say a pedestrian who was badly injured in a hit-and-run in the city's southwest last week has died.

The man was hit by a pickup truck travelling westbound on 50 Avenue S.W. between First Street and Macleod Trail at around 2:15 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 1.

"The truck then continued to the intersection of Macleod Trail, fled the area, and failed to return to the scene," police said in a Wednesday news release.

Police haven't released the name of the victim.

Investigators are looking to the public to help them find the truck and identify the driver.

The vehicle is described as a white or light-coloured early 2000s half-ton pickup truck with possible front-end damage.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to call the Calgary Police Service's non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers immediately.