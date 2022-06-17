Man dead after being shot by police in Winnipeg

Winnipeg police say a man is dead after he was shot by police in an 'officer-involved incident' Friday evening.

Police said in a news release that at around 4:15 p.m. on Friday, a Winnipeg Police Service member, 'had an officer-involved incident' with a man in the area of Salter Street and Mountain Avenue.

Police said the man was taken to hospital in critical condition and later died of his injuries.

Police would not release any further details surrounding the incident.

Multiple police vehicles were on the scene Friday night as officers had taped off a large stretch of Salter Street. On social media, police said while there are no safety concerns to the public, people were asked to avoid the area.

TRAFFIC ALERT: SALTER AND MOUNTAIN.

All lanes are closed by WPS.

Use alternate routes.#Winnipeg #WPGTraffic #WpgTMC pic.twitter.com/JtDBd2B0Hc

Police said Salter Street between St. Johns Avenue and College Avenue, and Mountain Avenue at Powers Street had been closed.

Police said the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba has been notified and is investigating.

"The investigation has been turned over to the Independent Investigations Unit and we have no further information to provide," Const. Claude Chancy, a public information officer with the Winnipeg Police Service, told CTV News in an email Saturday morning.

CTV News has reached out to the Independent Investigations Unit of Manitoba for more information.