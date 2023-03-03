Man dead after being struck by CTrain near Erlton/Stampede station

One person is dead after an overnight collision on the CTrain tracks in the city's southeast that police suspect was the result of a slip and fall.

Emergency crews were called to the Erlton/Stampede LRT station at around 12:30 a.m. after a pedestrian was struck by a CTrain.

The man was pronounced dead on scene, according to EMS officials.

A Calgary Police Service investigation determined that all crossing signs and lights were working at the time of the fatal collision. It's believed the man had slipped and landed on the tracks in front of the oncoming train.

A section of the CTrain Red Line was temporarily closed but reopened ahead of the morning commute.