Man dead after being struck by falling tree in Ingersoll, Ont.

Provincial police are investigating after a 44-year-old man died when he was hit by part of a falling tree in Ingersoll, Ont. Wednesday.

Around 5 p.m. OPP were called about a sudden death at a residence on Merritt Street.

According to police trees were being cleared on the property when the man was struck.

Police have identified the deceased as Brent Van Kooten of Oxford County.

A post mortem has been scheduled to determine the exact cause of death.