Man dead after being struck by vehicle in downtown Toronto

A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle in downtown Toronto Sunday afternoon.

Toronto police said the collision happened just before 3:30 p.m. in the area of Dundas Street East and Bond Street, east of Yonge Street.

When emergency crews arrived, they located a man suffering from life-threatening injuries and had no vital signs.

The victim was rushed to a trauma centre, where he was pronounced dead.

Duty Insp. Roger Caracciolo said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

When asked what exactly occurred, Caracciolo said they are still investigating to determine that.

Roads in the area were closed for the investigation.

COLLISION:

Dundas St E + Bond St

* 3:26 pm *

- Pedestrian struck

- Very serious injuries

- Pedestrian is VSA

- CPR in progress

- Driver has stayed o/s

- Officers will close roads in area

- Expect a lengthy closure#GO425405

^dh pic.twitter.com/Ly46cAhH74