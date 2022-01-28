Man dead after being struck by vehicle in Etobicoke

An 84-year-old man is dead after being struck by the driver of a vehicle in Etobicoke Friday afternoon.

Emergency crews responded to a collision in the area of Islington Avenue and The Queensway just after 3 p.m.

According to Toronto police Traffic Services, a pedestrian was walking east on the north side of The Queensway when he was run over by a 2013 Kia car exiting a gas station.

When paramedics arrived, they located a man with life-threatening injuries.

He was rushed to a trauma centre, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the 31-year-old woman driving the vehicle remained at the scene.

She was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).