Man dead after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga
A man has died after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga Friday morning, Peel police say.
Emergency crews responded to reports of a pedestrian hit in the area of Eglinton Avenue and Erin Mills Parkway, at around 6:15 a.m.
Peel paramedics say a man in his 40s was found with life-threatening injuries and rushed to a local hospital.
He has since succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased in hospital, police said.
Eglinton Avenue is closed between Erin Mills Parkway and Glen Erin Drive as police investigate.
COLLISION:
- Eglinton Ave/Metcalfe Av in #Mississauga
- # Pedestrian struck by a vehicle
- Pedestrian transported to local hospital and has been
pronounced deceased
- Road closures in the area
- Use alternate routes
-More updates as we get them
- C/R at 6:14 a.m.
- PR22-0314917
-
Alberta UCP leadership hopefuls split on idea of provincial police to replace RCMPThe seven candidates running to be the next United Conservative Party leader and premier are split on whether Alberta should bring in its own provincial police force.
-
'It's going to be a storm that everyone remembers': Hurricane Fiona has Canada in its sightsFiona, a Category 3 hurricane, pounded Bermuda with heavy rains and winds early Friday as it swept by the island on a route forecast to have it approaching northeastern Canada late in the day as a still-powerful storm.
-
'Kind of like carnies': International balloon festival returns to High River, Alta.The windswept prairie east of the Rocky Mountains seems an unlikely spot for a hot-air balloon festival, but the town of High River, Alta., is celebrating the event's 10th year.
-
High pressure sets in; sunny and warm across Southern AlbertaCalgary’s first full fall day – 20 degrees!
-
Winnipeg man charged in connection with slew of break-ins in Daniel McIntyre areaA 40-year-old Winnipeg man is facing numerous charges in connection with 10 break-ins and other property-related crimes that took place between July and September in the Daniel McIntyre area
-
Meet Katie Behun, CTV News Northern Ontario's new weather specialistBorn and raised in Sudbury, Katie Behun has joined the CTV News Northern Ontario team as the new weather specialist. Here is what you need to know.
-
Chatham police arrest Waterloo, Ont. manPolice in Chatham have arrested a man from out of town after a complaint about an unwanted person. Officers were called around 1:15 p.m. to an address on Grand Avenue east in Chatham.
-
-