Man dead after car collides with moose on Newfoundland highway

Newfoundland and Labrador RCMP say a man is dead following a highway collision involving a moose over the weekend.

Police say the collision occurred Saturday on the Trans-Canada Highway near Middle Gull Pond, N.L.

They say a car with four occupants hit a moose that was crossing the highway.

The victim, who was a passenger in the car, was taken to hospital where he later died.

Police say the others in the vehicle sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim has not been identified, but the Mounties say he was 50 years old.

The chief medical examiner is assisting the investigation.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 21, 2023.