Man dead after car crashes into North End building: Winnipeg police

One man is dead after his car crashed into a building in Winnipeg’s North End on Saturday.

The incident began around 9:10 p.m. in the area of Selkirk Avenue and McKenzie Street, when Winnipeg police officers tried to conduct a traffic stop on a car with lapsed insurance.

Police said the driver did not stop and drove away, but officers did not chase after him.

Shortly after, the car crashed into a building in the 500 block of Selkirk Avenue.

The driver, a 27-year-old man, was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where he was pronounced dead.

The Traffic Division is investigating. Police ask anyone with information or who may have seen the crash to call 204-986-7085.