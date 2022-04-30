Man dead after car flips into ditch in Burlington, Ont.
CP24 Web Content Writer
Kerrisa Wilson
A 74-year-old man is dead following a crash near Burlington Saturday morning.
Ontario Provincial Police responded to a single-vehicle collision at the Highway 403 westbound ramp to Highway 6 South at around 11 a.m.
The vehicle appears to have rolled over into a ditch.
A 74-year-old man from Brantford was found deceased at the scene, police said.
Investigators are looking into the possibility of a medical episode that caused the crash.
The ramp to Highway 6 South is expected to be closed for several hours as police investigate.
Ramp closure: #Hwy403 wb ramp to #Hwy6S closed after single vehicle rollover. 74 year old pronounced deceased. Investigators looking into possibility of a medical episode. pic.twitter.com/rezp892qVT— OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) April 30, 2022
