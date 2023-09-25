Man dead after collision between motorcycle and transport truck in Brampton

A man is dead after a collision involving a motorcycle and a transport truck in Brampton early Monday morning.

It happened near Airport Road and Clark Boulevard just after 4 a.m.

Speaking to reporters at the scene, police said the driver of the tractor-trailer was heading north on Airport Road and was making a left-hand turn on to Clark Boulevard when the truck collided with the motorcyclist, who was travelling south and heading through the intersection.

Police could not say if speed was a factor in the crash but said officers will be reviewing video footage in the area. Investigators are also asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has dash camera footage of the area to contact Peel Regional Police.

Airport Road is currently closed in both directions to accommodate the investigation. The closure is expected to remain in effect for several hours, police said.

Investigators have not released the age of the victim but confirmed that he is a resident of Brampton.

The driver of the transport truck was not injured.