Man dead after crash with 'agriculture sprayer' southwest of Edmonton
A 46-year-old man from Leduc County was killed on Saturday when the vehicle he was driving and a piece of farm equipment collided, Mounties announced Monday.
RCMP officers were called to the intersection of Township Road 485 and Range Road 272, about 25 kilometres southwest of Leduc, at 3:08 p.m.
"Early investigation has revealed an agriculture sprayer was travelling eastbound on Township Road 485 and a passenger vehicle was travelling northbound on Range Road 272 when the vehicles collided," Const. Cheri-Lee Smith wrote in a news release.
The driver of the passenger vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the only one in the vehicle, police said.
The driver of the farm equipment was not injured.
RCMP were continuing to investigate the cause of the crash on Monday.
