Man dead after East York apartment stabbing

A man has died after being stabbed in East York Saturday afternoon.

Toronto police and paramedics were called to an apartment building near Woodbine Avenue and O'Connor Drive area around 4:45 p.m.

When they arrived, officers located a man in his 40s with life-threatening injuries.

The victim was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The identity of the victim has not been released.

Meanwhile, police said a male suspect was arrested at the scene without incident. Viewer video shows a man being led away from the apartment building in handcuffs.

"There is no threat to public safety at this time," Insp. Suzanne Redman said. "I can say that it was not random.

When asked if the suspect and the victim knew each other, Redman said she could not specify what the relationship between the two was. She also cannot confirm if the two men live in the apartment building.

The circumstances that led to the stabbing are unknown.

"It's the very beginning of the investigation," Redman said. "So there's a lot of questions that I can't actually answer right now."

The homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-888-222-TIPS (8477).