Man dead after fight inside northwest Calgary home

Calgary police say they've arrested two people in connection with the death of a man inside a home in Bowness early Tuesday.

At about 3:26 a.m., police were called to a fight inside a home in the 7700 block of 41 Avenue N.W.

On arrival, officers found a man suffering from what's believed to be stab wounds.

The victim died at the scene.

Two other men were found inside the home and police arrested both individuals.

Heath Basque was staying nearby and says he is a friend of the man killed.

"He was a single father struggling with a little bit of drugs and alcohol hanging out with the wrong people," said Basque.

"He's trying to better his life and he was just a great person. It's just a tragedy."

Basque says the victim’s kids are 20 and 15 and that many in the neighbourhood knew who he was.

"The community loved him," he said.

"He was out and about what everybody knew him for his flashy jacket with the tassels and his bandana."

Nearby resident Heather says it's a fairly quiet neighbourhood, with the odd ruckus coming from the alleyway, but didn't expect to be woken up to officers at her door.

"When they started ringing the doorbell a couple times and seemed very firm and insistent, we went to check and see what was out the door, oh, police," she said.

"We were pretty sure something bad had happened. Adrenaline kicked in, we spent the rest of the night pretty much wondering, on edge, looking through all our security feed."

Heather adds that she saw many people come and go from the home, but is unsure who the victim might be.

"There was a guy on the deck that would sometimes talk to us," she said.

"I don't know though if it was upstairs or downstairs."

Calgary police are working to notify the victim's family.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: P3 Tips