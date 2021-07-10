Man dead after he was stabbed in Kerrisdale, say Vancouver police

A man has died after a stabbing incident in Kerrisdale Saturday morning, say Vancouver police.

The incident, which police are referring to as a murder, happened in the early morning near Southwest Marine Drive and 57th Avenue, across the street from Maple Grove Park.

“(There were) reports of three men in the street, one of them carrying a knife,” reads a statement from Vancouver Police Department spokesperson Const. Tania Visintin.

Police responded around 6:30 a.m., and eventually surrounded the home connected to the incident.

“A man was found in the area suffering from a stab wound. He was taken to hospital where he later died from his injuries,” she said.

Earlier in the morning, Visintin had told CTV News Vancouver that the victim was in critical condition in hospital.

CTV News Vancouver attended the scene before noon and saw several police vehicles. Some of the officers were wearing tactical gear and carrying rifles.

A CTV recording of the scene shows a young man being handcuffed. In the video, the man can be seen walking slowly off of the property with his hands in the air, while police point assault rifles at him. A negotiator can be seen beckoning him to come forward.

Once on the road, the young man then lies face down on the pavement and two officers handcuff him.

Despite this, police say that no arrests have been made. When asked about the young man who was handcuffed, Visintin said by email “it is possible that person was detained.”

Neighbours say they heard three to five “loud bangs” around 10:30 or 11 a.m. which they understood to be police firing flash bangs into the house.

Police say that this is the city’s 10th homicide in 2021.

This is a developing story and will be updated if more information becomes available.