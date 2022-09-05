Man dead after hit-and-run at Yonge and College

A man believed to be in his 40s has died after being struck by a driver who fled the scene at a busy downtown intersection in the early hours Monday.

It happened at the intersection of Yonge and College streets shortly before 4:30 a.m. Toronto police said a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle that was southbound on Yonge Street.

Toronto Paramedic Services said they transported a man in his 40s to a trauma centre with critical injuries. He died a short time later, police said.

“There was a male with serious injuries that had been struck in the intersection,” Insp. Lori Kranenburg told CP24 at the scene. “He was transported to hospital, but he has since succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased.”

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene, Kranenburg said.

“The driver did not remain on scene and police are asking if there are any witnesses or anyone with dashcam (video), if they could please contact Traffic Services,” Kranenburg said.

Yonge Street is closed in the area as police investigate the fatal incident.