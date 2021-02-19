Police are investigating a fatal house fire that claimed the life of one man off the west coast of Vancouver Island Wednesday.

The fire broke out in a home in the Ahousaht First Nation, located on Flores Island, just north of Tofino.

First responders rushed to the home in the 500-block of the Ahousaht First Nations Reserve around 2 p.m. to find roughly two dozen community members were already in the area trying to put out the fire.

Ahousaht RCMP and other frontline officers assisted with extinguishing the fire. Once it was safe to enter the building, officers located the body of one man, who is believed to be the sole occupant of the home at the time.

A fire inspector, Ahousaht RCMP and the RCMP Forensic Identification Service are investigating the scene and working to determine the cause of the fire.

No foul play is suspected at this time, though police note that the fire investigation is in its early stages.

The BC Coroners Service has also been notified of the incident and is conducting its own investigation.

“This is a very tightknit community and this tragedy has affected every community member along with the first responders who assisted in putting out the fire,” said Tofino RCMP Detachment commander Sgt. Todd Pebernat in a release Friday.

“The Nuu-Chah-Nulth Health Services have been on island providing mental health and traditional healing services to those who were affected by this fire,” he said.

Mounties say that due to privacy reasons, the identity of the deceased will not be released.