Man dead after overnight shooting in North York
CP24 Web Content Writer
Kerrisa Wilson
Toronto’s homicide unit is investigating after a fatal shooting in North York overnight.
Police responded to a shooting in the area of Keele Street and Flamborough Drive on Saturday at around 1:15 a.m.
There were reports of a dispute and multiple gunshots fired, according to police..
Officers located a man with gunshot wounds and he was pronounced deceased at the scene, police said.
Homicide has taken over the investigation.
No suspect information has been released.
