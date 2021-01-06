A 72-year-old man died on Monday after a semi-trailer crashed into a farm tractor on a Manitoba highway.

Around 7:30 a.m., RCMP officers received a report of a semi-trailer that had hit a ditch on Highway 59, about two kilometres north of Roseau River, in the R.M. of Emerson-Franklin, Man.

When officers got to the scene, the driver of the semi, a 64-year-old man from Ile des Chenes, Man., told them he was driving south when he hit a farm tractor that he didn’t see on the highway.

According to police, this collision caused the tractor to be pushed off the highway and into a wooded area. The semi followed behind, with the trailer rolling onto its side.

The driver of the farm tractor, a 72-year-old man from the R.M. of Emerson-Franklin, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the semi was not hurt in the crash.

Mounties said alcohol and speed were not factors in the crash.

RCMP officers, the criminal collision investigation team and a forensic collision reconstructionist are investigating.