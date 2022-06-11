Man dead after seven-vehicle collision in Hamilton

A man is dead after seven vehicles collided in Hamilton Saturday night.

Hamilton police said it happened on York Boulevard near the on-ramp to westbound Highway 403 just after 7 p.m.

A male driver died in the collision, Hamilton police Staff Sgt. Jo-Ann Savoie told CP24.

She added that another person was transported to Hamilton General Hospital with non-critical injuries.

The cause of the collision is unknown.

Police are asking motorists to avoid the area as they complete the investigation. Roads are expected to be closed for several hours.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact 905-546-4753.