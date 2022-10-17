Man dead after shooting at golf course on Vancouver's west side

Homicide investigators are calling on witnesses to come forward after a man was gunned down in broad daylight at a golf course on Vancouver's west side Monday morning.

Authorities said the shooting happened around 9:49 a.m. at the University Golf Club, a public course located near the University of British Columbia campus.

Officers from the RCMP's University detachment were called to the scene with a report of shots fired, and arrived to find the victim fatally wounded.

Sgt. Timothy Pierotti with the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said the victim died at the scene despite the officers' efforts to provide first aid, but that it doesn't appear anyone else was injured.

"We know there were people around the area that may have been witness to this, but thankfully no one was injured," Pierotti said at a news conference hours after the shooting.

While the motive has yet to be determined, authorities said they believe the shooting was targeted and that there is no ongoing risk to the public.

One witness who was in the area at the time of the shooting told CTV News he heard six or seven gunshots ring out.

Shortly after RCMP officers arrived at the scene, a tarp that appeared to be covering a body could be seen in the golf course parking lot.

Authorities confirmed they have identified the victim, but have not released his name or any details about his identity as they are still working to notify his next of kin.

In the meantime, Pierotti urged anyone with information on what happened, including drivers with dashcam video, to contact IHIT as soon as possible.

"We're looking to speak with anyone that was in the area who may be able to provide us a description of any vehicles that were associated (with the shooting), or any suspects," he said.

BURNING CAR AND THREE-VEHICLE CRASH

Investigators are also trying to determine whether there's any link between the shooting and a nearby car fire that appears to have led to a dramatic multi-vehicle crash involving police in Richmond.

The burning vehicle was reported in Vancouver's Dunbar- Southlands neighbourhood – near Crown Street and 22nd Avenue, a short drive from the University Golf Club – at around 10 a.m.

About 45 minutes later, there was a multi-vehicle collision on Highway 91 involving a police cruiser, a commercial vehicle and a vehicle "believed to have been associated to a suspicious fire that occurred in Vancouver," according to Richmond RCMP.

"The driver of the commercial vehicle was transported to hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. Three occupants from the third vehicle involved were taken into custody, and are being held for investigation," the detachment said in a news release.

Authorities said they are still investigating the circumstances leading up to the collision.

While burning vehicles are often found after targeted shootings in B.C.'s Lower Mainland, IHIT would not speculate on a possible connection between the fire, crash and the shooting on Monday.

"At this time, there's nothing to say that it is directly related to our investigation," Pierotti said.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Penny Daflos

