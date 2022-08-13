Man dead after shooting at Vaughan plaza parking lot

A man is dead after a shooting in Vaughan on Saturday night.

York Regional Police say they were called to a plaza parking lot in the area of Highway 27 and Langstaff Road shortly after 8 p.m.

Officers arrived to locate a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police say the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

"Investigators believe this incident was targeted and there is no threat to public safety," police said in a news release.

No suspect information has been released.

Homicide investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed the shooting and has not spoken to police to contact them at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7865 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS.