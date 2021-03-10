A man has died after being shot in a vehicle in Brampton Wednesday evening.

Peel police responded to a shooting in the area of Archdekin Drive and Rutherford Road just after 7 p.m.

When officers arrived, they located an adult male inside a vehicle suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspect information has been released.

Const. Akhil Mooken said the homicide and missing persons bureau has taken over the investigation.

“They will be canvassing the neighbourhood to see if the neighbours heard anything so we can figure out if this was a drive-by or some other method that the shooting took place,” Mooken said.

“Anyone with dashcam, surveillance footage from their homes or anyone that was in the area and may have witnessed anything suspicious, we are asking them to contact investigators or provide that information to Crime Stoppers.”

SHOOTING:

- Area of Archdekin Dr/Rutherford Rd in #Brampton

- Reports of shots fired

- Officers on scene have located a victim with gunshot wounds

- Currently being treated by @Peel_Paramedics

- More info as it comes in

- C/R at 7:05pm

- PR21-0087327