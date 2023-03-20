Man dead after shooting in Mississauga
A man is dead after a shooting in a residential area of Mississauga on Monday evening.
Peel police said officers responded to the area of Dream Crest Road and Fallingbrook Drive at 7:40 p.m. for a report of a person shot.
Police said an adult male was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Peel Regional Police Homicide Bureau has taken over the investigation. Dream Crest Road remains closed between Terry Fox Way and Cinnamon Road, while Alicante Street is closed between Blizzard and Dream Crest roads.
No suspect information has been released.
Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact police at 905-453-2121 EXT 3205.
UPDATE
- victim is an adult male
- Dreamcrest Rd closed btw Terry Fox Way and Cinnamon Rd
- Alicante Rd closed btw Blizzard and Dreamcrest
-our Homicide Bureau has carriage of this investigation
- Any info pls call Homicide Bureau 905-453-2121 x3205 or call @PeelCrimeStopp
-
