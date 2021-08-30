Man dead after shooting in Port Alberni
One man is dead and a suspect is in police custody after a shooting Sunday in Port Alberni, B.C.
Mounties were called to a home on 18th Avenue at 6:10 p.m. for a report that a man had been shot, the RCMP said Monday.
Police took one suspect into custody without incident.
Officers are now holding the scene while awaiting court authorization to proceed with their scene investigation, according to the RCMP.
“The parties involved are known to each other, there is no threat to neighbours or the community and no connection to gangs or organized crime,” said Port Alberni RCMP Sgt. Peter Dionne in a statement.
The BC SPCA was on scene Monday to remove two dogs from the property.
Police say the investigation is in its early stages. Crown counsel was to be briefed on the incident Monday before any charges would be recommended, according to police.
The BC Coroners Service is also conducting a fact-finding investigation into the death, police said.
